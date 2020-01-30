Society

Camp Lejeune Marine checking Super Bowl off bucket list thanks to Christian McCaffrey

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. -- A 29-year Marine Corps veteran didn't have attending the Super Bowl on his bucket list, so he made a revision.

"This wasn't on my bucket list," Sgt. Maj. Luis "Chino" Leiva told WCTI. "But I added it to my bucket list, just so I could check it off."

USAA, The Marine Corps Association and Foundation and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey all collaborated to get Leiva to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.



Leiva, who is stationed at Camp Lejeune, has two tickets to the big game and will get to meet McCaffrey and other NFL stars at the Super Bowl Experience on Friday and Saturday.

RELATED | Christian McCaffrey gives Marine tickets to Super Bowl LIV

Leiva doesn't know how he was selected to win, but is excited nonetheless about the experience.

"I'm gonna have an opportunity to sit down and meet some great NFL players," Leiva said. "One of the biggest ones, being Christian McCaffrey, which I'm most excited about having a 1-on-1 with him."

Super Bowl LIV kicks off Sunday night at 6:30 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysportsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News