Super Bowl 2020 'nightmare'? Tim Brown, Raiders fan's perspective on 49ers vs. Chiefs

By Julianne Herrera
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Super Bowl LIV is a nightmare come true for Raider Nation. There's the heated hometown rivalry with the San Francisco 49ers and a deep divisional loathe when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs. Both are rivalries between some of the league's most hardcore fans with a long history.

It's even too much for Hall of Fame Raiders receiver Tim Brown to handle.



He said while thinking about the Super Bowl the other day, a feeling of despair came over him.

"If you are a true Raiders fan, seeing SF and KC in the big game is your worst nightmare! Lol!" he posted on Twitter. "Ok, I feel better now! RAAAAIIIIDDDEEERRS!!!"

The social media venting may have helped Tim Brown get it off his chest, but plenty of Raider fans are still dreading the Super Bowl, which is now just two days away.

This is a generalization, but it seems fair to say Raiders fans were rooting hard for a Packers-Titans Super Bowl. Or at least for one of them to win their conference title so there could be a clear team to cheer for in the big game.

Now it's a coin flip: having to choose the lesser of two evils.

Or do the Silver and Black-blooded even pick a side at all?

How can a die-hard Raider fan be happy with either outcome? It's painful to watch either Super Bowl contender perform well, let alone be crowned NFL Champions.

SUPER BOWL 2020: 7 things to know about San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs match-up

With the Chiefs, it's not just a game. It's all-out war twice a year.

It's not about geography like it is with the 49ers.

Dating back to the 1960s, it's genuine animosity.

You ask a Chiefs fan and they'll say they hate the Raiders.

You ask a Raiders fan and they'll say they hate the Chiefs.

For many years, even players felt the same way. It was often the biggest game(s) of the year.

All of America would tune in for the blood bath that was a Raiders-Chiefs battle. Punches were as likely to be thrown as touchdowns.

But if the Chiefs lose, there's no consolation.

Raiders fans will hear it forever from their neighbors, friends, family, co-workers, etc. who are 49er Faithful if San Francisco prevails.

To put salt in the wound, many Oakland Raiders fans are in the midst of an identity crisis as their team transitions into the Las Vegas Raiders. That's something the Raiders made official Tuesday with this tweet:



So Raider Nation goes from roaring in the Black Hole, to roaming in a black hole, uncertain of their allegiance in the NFL and where to take their love for tailgate parties.

There's plenty of Niners fans who won't and aren't shying away from rubbing it all in.

There's also a theme. The 49ers have made it to the Super Bowl the other two times the Raiders left a city.

RELATED: Raiders fans gather outside Alameda headquarters as team clears out lockers for last time

In 1981, when the Raiders played their final season in Oakland before moving to Los Angeles, the 49ers won Super Bowl XVI over the Bengals.

In 1994, when the Raiders played their last game in LA before coming back to Oakland, the 49ers won Super Bowl XXIX over the Chargers.

Now, they're leaving again and, surprise! The 49ers are back in the Super Bowl once more.

(For Raiders fans), it sucks.

The only thing worse to a grieving Raider fan than a 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl, would be 49ers-Patriots.

