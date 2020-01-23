Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: 49ers star Jimmy Garoppolo recalls Patrick Mahomes visiting him after he tore ACL

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garropolo and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may be battling it out against each other in Super Bowl LIV in Miami, but it looks like Garoppolo has nothing but love for his opponent.

Garoppollo spoke about a moment when Mahomes visited him in the locker room in a show of support after Garoppolo tore his ACL in week 3 of the 2018 season.

When asked if Mahomes' visit to made an impression, Garoppolo responded, "I didn't even know Pat at the time. For him to come out of his way after the game and wish me luck and everything, just a real class act. The guy is awesome on the field, off the field. He does it all."

"For him to do something as simple as that, it went a long way," he added.

Jimmy G also addressed Richard Sherman, who is said to use any slights against him as motivation.

"Everyone has different ways to get motivated. Very similar to Sherm, I do the same thing. I hear all this stuff and everything, you can't put that all out there all the time. You have to do with it what you will and take it for what it is. At the end of the day, you gotta go out there and play football."

