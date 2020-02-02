Super Bowl 2020: Game day prices make for super expensive day in Miami

Parking costs anywhere between $40-$1000+! Food is pretty expensive too. I imagine you have to be made of money to pay for everything you want. Thankfully, these #49ers fans look like they are! pic.twitter.com/mtXnMyKKqW — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) February 2, 2020

MIAMI (KGO) -- If you are among the lucky to be at Super Bowl 2020, you probably spent a pretty penny.It cost you a couple thousand for your tickets and hotels, flights are a few hundred, but that's not the end of the spending.On game day, prices for necessities like parking and food continue to build on the record bill of attending a Super Bowl."I spent $60 on parking," one 49ers fan said."I think we spent $300 on a pass," a Chiefs fan said."We didn't park today," A 49ers fan said. "It was pretty obvious that, since we didn't have a car, we had to Uber."They may be considered lucky to have gotten to skip the parking fees.Lots a 20 minute walk away from the stadium put some fans out anywhere between $50-$100+.If you parked at the stadium, some passes were selling in the thousands.Right down the road from Hard Rock Stadium, neighbors were selling spots in their front lawns around $50.Cheap compared to most.Now, once you get into the stadium, the spending doesn't stop there.For a four-hour game, you'll probably want to get some food or drinks.After all, there is a lot of delicious specialty foods to purchase at Hard Rock.But, like everything else, it's not cheap.Pizza costs $14.Double cocktails come in at $28.The most expensive that we saw?The stone crab claw cocktails at a whopping $85.The Super Bowl is never a cheap affair and Miami is no exception.Thankfully, we should have a great game on our hands that will make the prices worth it.