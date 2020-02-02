Super Bowl 2020: Game day prices make for super expensive day in Miami

It cost you a couple thousand for your tickets and hotels, flights are a few hundred, but that's not the end of the spending.
On game day, prices for necessities like parking and food continue to build on the record bill of attending a Super Bowl.
"I spent $60 on parking," one 49ers fan said.
"I think we spent $300 on a pass," a Chiefs fan said.
"We didn't park today," A 49ers fan said. "It was pretty obvious that, since we didn't have a car, we had to Uber."
They may be considered lucky to have gotten to skip the parking fees.
Lots a 20 minute walk away from the stadium put some fans out anywhere between $50-$100+.
If you parked at the stadium, some passes were selling in the thousands.
Right down the road from Hard Rock Stadium, neighbors were selling spots in their front lawns around $50.
Cheap compared to most.
Now, once you get into the stadium, the spending doesn't stop there.
For a four-hour game, you'll probably want to get some food or drinks.
After all, there is a lot of delicious specialty foods to purchase at Hard Rock.
But, like everything else, it's not cheap.
Pizza costs $14.
Double cocktails come in at $28.
The most expensive that we saw?
The stone crab claw cocktails at a whopping $85.
The Super Bowl is never a cheap affair and Miami is no exception.
Thankfully, we should have a great game on our hands that will make the prices worth it.
