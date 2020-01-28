Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: Opening Night brings out San Francisco 49ers super fans, many from South Florida

By
MIAMI (KGO) -- Super Bowl Opening Night at Marlins Park brought crowds, cameras, a bit of chaos, and the Bay Area's own 49ers.

The event allowed the media, including ABC7 News crews, to interact with players and coaches in the first media availability since both teams landed in South Florida.

"I mean, it's something different," Florida resident, Adam Brown told ABC7 News. "It's something you don't get to see every day."

For most fans, simply being in the same room as the team was enough to make a lasting memory.

"Excitement and happiness," Miami resident Axel D. expressed. "I waited a long time for this. Getting to be close to them, it's just a fans dream to be here... To be in the Super Bowl in Miami."

While many were decked out in red and gold, one tuxedo-wearing 10-year-old went the dapper route.

"I gotta dress the best for the best team," Craig Lynch said.

Craig was star struck from the bleachers.

Below, players and coaches made their only public appearance in Miami, before taking the field for Super Bowl LIV.

"Big superstars in football that you watch on TV all the time, and now to see them in person it's like... wow!"

Wow is right.

And while fans say win or lose, they're loyalty is with the team, others admit it's the 49ers' success that's driving their spirit.

"Everybody makes fun of me because I'm a 49ers fan," Axel D. told ABC7 News. "But I'll tell you what, they're hating now, baby! Woo!"

Monday's event lasted well into the night. The timing was a little late, according to some fans.

Miami resident, Carlos Rojas said, "I want them to get home and obviously go rest up and get ready for the game. Because I want them to be 100% for Sunday."

Less than one week away, until they go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs. For now, we sit back, relax and get ready for some good football.

"Let's add another ring to the collection," Rick Lynch said. "And let's just enjoy this great sunshine in Miami!"

