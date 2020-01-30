San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl 2020: 49ers running back Raheem Mostert describes grandpa's reaction to getting Super Bowl invite

By Julianne Herrera
MIAMI (KGO) -- 49ers running back Raheem Mostert loves his grandpa. When we asked him which family member was the most excited to watch him play in a Super Bowl, he instantly smiled.

"My grandfather."

He says his grandpa has been supporting him his whole life.

"He was recording me when I was a little boy in Pop Warner," Mostert said.

RELATED: Who is Raheem Mostert? Here's what to know about 49ers running back who stunned America in NFC Championship

Mostert is coming off the biggest game in his career, the NFC Championship against the Packers where he rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns.

Yet, he still looks back at those childhood game tapes, every time he visits grandpa.

"We still have the VCR's," he said. "I know he's so proud."

Now, his grandpa will get to watch him on play on the world's biggest stage.

"He's coming to the game!" Mostert said, beaming. "I gave him the invite and he almost burst out in tears he was so excited."

They still have all the old VHS tapes, but this time, he says Gramps will record with some newer technology.

RELATED: Former surfer Raheem Mostert says new Niners contract forbids catching waves

In Miami, we learned there are many layers to Raheem Mostert.

He loves to surf, has a bible verse, tattoo, and talks at length about not just having goals, but having "whys."

Watch the video posted above to learn more about the 49ers rising star.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers andSuper Bowl 2020 here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmiamisan francisco 49ersnflsuper bowlfootballsuper bowl 2020u.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
2020 NFL season projections: Chances to make Super Bowl, win division, land top draft spot, more
49ers' Solomon Thomas opens up about mental health struggles, shares advice
49ers' Raheem Mostert acknowledges family concern over return to practice
Ranking 2020 NFL offseasons from worst to first: Barnwell on the Raiders, Saints, 49ers, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News