Super Bowl 2020: Eat like a local in Miami for under $15

MIAMI (KGO) -- So you're in Miami for the Super Bowl and you're looking for a place to eat? ABC7 News Reporter Julian Glover has some recommendations for you.If you are looking for some of the best food Miami has to offer look no further than historic Little Havana. It's the cultural center of city and home to authentic Cuban eats.You can't leave Miami without sipping on the staple that keeps the city running: Cuban coffee. There are countless places to try, but ask any Miamian and they'll tell you Versailles is a must-try.No matter the time of day you'll find huge lines waiting for the tasty coffee served in tiny cups.Before you order, there are a few things you should know. Cuban coffee is strong! It has about 40 mg of caffeine per ounce, making it about four times stronger than traditional American brewed coffee.That's why it's usually enjoyed in small shots called a cafecito - or "small coffee" in English."Cuban coffee has the best kick and the best taste," said Miami resident Peter Lahaie, "It has just the right amount of sweetness. It's spot on every time."If you want something with a little less punch, try a cafe con leche. You guessed it - it's a shot of Cuban coffee with milk and sugar.After the Cafe Cubano it's time to get some grub.You have to try a traditional Cuban pastry called a pastelito.We stopped by Yisell Bakery on Calle Ocho (8th street) to pick up a couple of the best pastelitos in town. There were even several Miami tours crammed into the small bakery when we went inside.They come in several unique flavors like guava, cream cheese, and guava and cream cheese. Trust me - just try it."I overheard you saying something earlier. You said you have to stay away from the pastelitos, why's that?" asked ABC7 News reporter Julian Glover. "You put on the weight! They're so good, of course, ya know. But why not? You have to treat yourself sometimes" said Miami resident Jim Sutter.If you're hungry for lunch or dinner you have to stop by La Carreta - a staple in the 305. The restaurant has been slinging authentic Cuban dishes for 44 years.My favorite? The Ropa Vieja. It's a braised and shredded beef brisket simmered in spices. Pair that with some rice & black beans and a side of fried plantains and you're on your way to a very good day.But the most popular item on the menu is the classic Cuban sandwich. It's filled with Swiss cheese, ham, mustard, pickles, and a slide of pork on crunchy Cuban bread and pressed to make everything all warm and gooey.There you have it - three must-have dishes if you're headed to Miami for Super Bowl LIV.Did we mention you can purchase three items for less than $15?Enjoy.