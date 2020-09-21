race in america

WATCH TODAY:: State Superintendent Thurmond to speak on racism

California's top education leader is expected to speak out about racism today.

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: Race and Social Justice

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will hold a virtual news conference to announce new efforts being launched at the California Department of Education to confront the hate, bigotry, and racism rising in communities across the state and nation.

The event is set to begin at 11 a.m.
