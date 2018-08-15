CARR FIRE

Support letters pouring in for couple suspected of sparking Carr Fire

This undated image shows one of many letters of support being sent to the couple suspected of starting the deadly Carr Fire on July 23. (KRCR)

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. --
The community devastated by the Carr Fire is sending messages of support to the couple suspected of accidentally starting the deadly fire, saying it's not your fault.

The Carr Fire ignited on July 23 near Redding after a trailer got a flat tire and its rim scraped the asphalt.

Now, hundreds of fire victims in Shasta and Trinity counties are reaching out to the couple who had the flat tire to tell them they are forgiven, according to ABC affiliate KRCR.

The movement started with a post on social media.

Rachel Pilli of Redding says she wanted to send the couple a card and asked others on Facebook if they were interested in doing the same, two days later dozens of letters started pouring in.

The message was shared on Carr Fire Stories on Facebook. Hope Seth is the page's administrator.

"We had firefighters who had been out there fighting the fire send notes, we've had counselors send notes saying they would be willing to meet with the couple, we've had people who've lost everything and they are even saying it's not your fault," said Seth.
