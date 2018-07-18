Surprise squatter invites himself into Berkeley home, takes Tesla shopping

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --There was abit of stress for a resident in Berkeley's Elmwood neighborhood.
A homeowner's cleaning crew called him while he was on vacation and said that a stranger answered the door who said he was working at the house and the crew could have the day off.
Police came and busted the stranger as he stepped out of the shower.
That squatter had also taken the owner's Tesla Model X to go shopping.
Can you imagine coming home to that?
