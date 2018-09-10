Officials say the bus crossed the median and was facing oncoming traffic on Lombard when it crashed into a dry cleaners around 5:45 a.m.
SFMTA Spokesperson tells me bus crossed over median, 4 total on bus, Driver and 3 passengers. Driver in critical condition at SF Gen, passengers had minor injuries, no known pedestrians on sidewalk pic.twitter.com/FBkxJl4Y1I— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 10, 2018
The driver has life-threatening injuries, according to San Francisco police.
A city inspector has been called to evaluate the structural damage to the building that was hit by the bus, according to fire officials.
Surveillance video of the San Francisco bus crashing this morning on Lombard Street. pic.twitter.com/5MMnMJ2CEb— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 10, 2018
Watch here - Muni bus being moved out of building following crash at Lombard and Scott @abc7newsbayarea #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/q4XPozVHqS— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 10, 2018
Here’s more video of the bus being moved pic.twitter.com/FsAcfY3w5m— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 10, 2018
The city is definitely working to get this cleaned up quickly pic.twitter.com/n2yGNVOvRT— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 10, 2018
San Francisco Muni bus crashes on Lombard. Bus driver has life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/iR8Uc8lGda— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 10, 2018