SFMTA Spokesperson tells me bus crossed over median, 4 total on bus, Driver and 3 passengers. Driver in critical condition at SF Gen, passengers had minor injuries, no known pedestrians on sidewalk pic.twitter.com/FBkxJl4Y1I — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 10, 2018

Surveillance video of the San Francisco bus crashing this morning on Lombard Street. pic.twitter.com/5MMnMJ2CEb — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 10, 2018

Watch here - Muni bus being moved out of building following crash at Lombard and Scott @abc7newsbayarea #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/q4XPozVHqS — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 10, 2018

Here’s more video of the bus being moved pic.twitter.com/FsAcfY3w5m — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 10, 2018

The city is definitely working to get this cleaned up quickly pic.twitter.com/n2yGNVOvRT — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 10, 2018

San Francisco Muni bus crashes on Lombard. Bus driver has life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/iR8Uc8lGda — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 10, 2018

A Muni driver and a passenger were hurt after a bus crashed into a building at Lombard and Scott streets in San Francisco's Marina District.Officials say the bus crossed the median and was facing oncoming traffic on Lombard when it crashed into a dry cleaners around 5:45 a.m.The driver has life-threatening injuries, according to San Francisco police.A city inspector has been called to evaluate the structural damage to the building that was hit by the bus, according to fire officials.