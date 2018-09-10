Surveillance video shows dramatic Muni bus crash in San Francisco

Surveillance video shows the moment a Muni bus crashed into a building in the Marina District. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISO (KGO) --
A Muni driver and a passenger were hurt after a bus crashed into a building at Lombard and Scott streets in San Francisco's Marina District.

Officials say the bus crossed the median and was facing oncoming traffic on Lombard when it crashed into a dry cleaners around 5:45 a.m.

The driver has life-threatening injuries, according to San Francisco police.

A city inspector has been called to evaluate the structural damage to the building that was hit by the bus, according to fire officials.

