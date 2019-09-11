Caught on Camera: Woman sneaks item, possibly a wallet, from elderly victim's purse in Walnut Creek Safeway

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are looking for a suspect who was caught on camera stealing from an elderly woman in Walnut Creek.

Walnut Creek PD shared the video with ABC7 News.

It shows the suspect standing behind the woman, watching her as she is distracted, hunched over and looking intently at items on the shelf.

RELATED: Petaluma police search for 2 men accused of stealing elderly woman's wallet

The thief slowly sneaks her hand into the woman's purse, grabs what appears to be a wallet, and walks off.

Police say this happened on Monday, Sept. 9, around in 5 pm in the Safeway at 1972 Tice Valley Boulevard.

ABC7 News is waiting on Walnut Creek police for more details.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
walnut creekelderly womantheftrobberyelder abuseelderlycaught on tapecaught on videosurveillancesurveillance cameracaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Message in a bottle helps rescue family trapped on camping trip
On 9/11 18th anniversary, America vows to 'never forget'
Bay Area remembers 9/11 attacks with day of service
Trump admin to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes
Spare the Air Alert in effect for Thurs., Sept. 12
Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens dies at age 91
Congressman pushes bill to save Guatemalan woman needing treatment
Show More
New Zealand firefighters honor 9/11 first responders with haka
California lawmakers pass bill involving wages at Uber, other firms
WATCH IN 60: Antonio Brown rape allegation, Brock Turner's judge coaching tennis, no fire at Salesforce tower
Fremont moves forward with homeless navigation center behind city hall
Fry's Electronics denies it's closing despite empty shelves
More TOP STORIES News