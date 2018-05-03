Suspect, 1 other dead after shooting in Mill Valley

Once the sun began setting on East Blithedale Avenue in Mill Valley, those who lived at or near the apartment complex were starting to stream out past police tape. One resident, Sarah Butler recalls what she experienced."I heard the shots. They shot our landlord and killed his daughter."Marin County Sheriffs have not released details on the victims, except that they are a man who is now in the Intensive Care Unit at Marin General and a female who is now deceased. The suspected shooter, who is also now dead, is described a man around 80-years-old.Dramatic video from SKY7 showed the moment the SWAT team busted down the door to one unit. A short time later, Sgt. Brenton Schneider relayed the news the suspected shooter, a man in his 80's was dead.Parents whose children attend a nearby daycare waited behind yellow crime tape, anxiously waiting on updates. One mom, on the brink of tears was finally reunited with her 1-and-a-half-year-old son."You feel so helpless as a parent that you can't be there to protect them, so it's awful," said Courtney Weissensee.One man who lives nearby says he'll think of his neighborhood differently after this."I don't even lock my door, but I think I will now."Residents along East Blithedale are able to go home tonight, but not without showing their Id's and leaving their cars on the street.