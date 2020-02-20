Woman sexually assaulted at 24 Hour Fitness in Fremont, suspect arrested, police say

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Fremont police say a man sexually assaulted a woman who was doing pushups at a 24 Hour Fitness Monday night.Jonathan Anderson, 33, is a transient out of Fremont, authorities said.Investigators believe there might be other possible victims and are asking them to come forward.A Good Samaritan who heard the victim's screams helped pull the suspect off then held him down until police arrived.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call the Fremont Police Department's Investigative Unit at 510-790-6954 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP FREMONTPD followed by your message to 888-777.