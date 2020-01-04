Suspect arrested after stolen vehicle report, police chase in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. -- A 20-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a car chase from Highway 24 in Contra Costa to San Leandro on Thursday evening after a stolen vehicle was reported.

The vehicle was reported stolen to the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff shortly around 11 p.m. and was spotted, then followed by Lafayette police while traveling westbound on State Highway 24.

The Sheriff's Office STARR 1 helicopter provided support as the vehicle was followed to the area of Marina Boulevard and Interstate Highway 880, where the driver fled an attempted stop at high speed.

"The officers terminated the pursuit, while STARR 1 stayed overhead monitoring the vehicle's location" as it went to the Bayfair BART station, the sheriff's office said in a release.

The driver abandoned the vehicle, ran along the tracks and attempted to hide, but was located by STARR 1 and a CHP helicopter.

Suspect Joseph Willis surrendered and was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges that include felony evading, obstruction, vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, and multiple weapons violations including felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a stolen firearm and having large-capacity magazines.

The sheriff's office says Willis also had three outstanding out of county arrest warrants. He is being held without bail.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.
