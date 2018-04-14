Suspect arrested after San Francisco hit-and-run hospitalizes woman

(Shutterstock file)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A suspect has been arrested in a San Francisco hit-and-run that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Aliitasi Alapati, 41, a San Francisco woman, was arrested and booked into the San Francisco County Jail Thursday on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, driving on the sidewalk, reckless driving and concealing evidence, according to police.

The case began around 8:20 a.m. March 28 when officers went to the area of Bernal Heights Boulevard and Folsom Street on reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, police said.

The officers found a woman being treated for life-threatening injuries, and learned that she had been hit by a car, according to police.

As police investigated the collision, witnesses came forward with information and evidence, including video of the event, according to police. Officers got a search warrant and Thursday seized the alleged hit-and-run vehicle and arrested the suspect, police said.

While an arrest has been made, the investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runhit and run accidentcrasharrestSFPDcrimepedestrian injuredpedestrian struckSan Francisco
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News