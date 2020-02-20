Woman sexually assaulted at 24 Hour Fitness in Fremont, suspect arrested, police say

Sexual assault suspect Jonathan Anderson (left) and (right) 24 Hour Fitness gym in Fremont, Calif. on Thursday, February 20, 2020. (Fremont Police/KGO-TV)

By
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Fremont police say a man sexually assaulted a woman who was doing pushups at a 24 Hour Fitness Monday night.

Jonathan Anderson, 33, is a transient out of Fremont, authorities said.

Investigators believe there might be other possible victims and are asking them to come forward.

A Good Samaritan who heard the victim's screams helped pull the suspect off then held him down until police arrived.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call the Fremont Police Department's Investigative Unit at 510-790-6954 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP FREMONTPD followed by your message to 888-777.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fremontassaultattacksex assaultsexual assault
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Morgan Stanley to buy E-Trade for $13 billion
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Crews locate body of second firefighter killed in Central Calif. fire
Residents fed up with crime in SJ neighborhood, demand change
Bay Area Democrats weigh in on latest debate
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
AP FACT CHECK: Dems' debate flubs; Trump untruths at rally
Show More
Suspect turns himself in after woman found dead at SJ Airbnb
12 cruise evacuees testing for possible coronavirus at local hospitals
FasTrak case set to begin as judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit
Alemany deck replacement expected to create SF traffic delays
Oakland's Chinatown see's decline in business amid coronavirus outbreak
More TOP STORIES News