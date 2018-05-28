EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3531768" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Volunteers placed a red rose on each grave to honor and remember soldiers during Memorial Day ceremonies at the Presidio in San Francisco.

Authorities arrested a person suspected of vandalizing a Santa Ana mural honoring Mexican-American veterans who fought for the U.S.Many of those veterans have roots in the city and it was hand painted by one person, Carlos Aguilar. He spent five years and his own money painting the "Heroes Among Us" mural.In the last month, it's been vandalized twice. Graffiti etched across the faces of several veterans. The community came through to help Aguilar repaint the mural.Authorities did not provide further details on the person's arrest, but charges would be announced Tuesday.