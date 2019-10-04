Suspect arrested in connection with setting four fires

CLAYTON, Calif. -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with setting four fires near a walking trail in Clayton last month.

Isaiah Javier Ortiz, 21, of Clayton, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of four felonies in connection with the fires, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The fires were all ignited in September in the same general area as a walking trail that ran through dry grass, trees and bushes, according to Con Fire.

There were homes close to where the fires were set.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
claytonarrestbrush firefireinvestigation
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wrong-way driver: Tips to avoid a collision
Bay Area winemaker gets 5 months in college admissions scandal
Suzy Loftus appointed interim SF District Attorney
Cheap and free fall events
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival kicks off at Golden Gate Park
Acupuncture and breast cancer
Judge sets new trial date for Ghost Ship founder Derick Almena
Show More
Warm weather fuels Red Flag Warning for North Bay hills
Surfers catch enormous wave in Tahiti
21-year-old oversleeps jury duty, goes to jail for 10 days
Students evacuated for bomb threat at junior high in Fremont
Victims, wrong-way driver ID'd in deadly Hwy 101 crash
More TOP STORIES News