Suspect arrested in connection with setting four fires

CLAYTON, Calif. -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with setting four fires near a walking trail in Clayton last month.Isaiah Javier Ortiz, 21, of Clayton, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of four felonies in connection with the fires, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.The fires were all ignited in September in the same general area as a walking trail that ran through dry grass, trees and bushes, according to Con Fire.There were homes close to where the fires were set.