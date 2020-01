Suspect arrested in vehicle projectile strikes south of Gilroy, report says

SALINAS, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol has reportedly made an arrest in the rash of projectiles striking cars in the Prunedale area of San Benito County.Salinas television station KSBW reports 53-year-old Charles Lafferty has been arrested.A formal announcement is expected by the CHP at 1:30 this afternoon.The CHP hinted at an arrest this morning, saying there has been a major breakthrough in the investigation.Dozens of projectiles have hit cars in the Prunedale area in the last year.