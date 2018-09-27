SEXUAL ASSAULT

San Jose Police arrest suspect in sexual assault of woman walking her dog

EMBED </>More Videos

A San Jose man was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and intent to commit a sex crime after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman who was walking her dog last week, according to San Jose police. (San Jose Police Department)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A San Jose man was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and intent to commit a sex crime after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman who was walking her dog last week, according to San Jose police.

Police said Oscar Leonidas Escobar-Altamiran, 32, allegedly assaulted the 37-year-old woman at 10:41 a.m. on Sept. 19 in the area of Mossdale Way and North Jackson Avenue. The victim was able to fight him off and he fled in a silver Toyota 4runner.

The suspect was identified as Escobar-Altamiran after an initial investigation. An officer spotted him driving in the vehicle on Sept. 20 near the area of Story and White roads in San Jose. The officer conducted a traffic stop and took him into custody.

Escobar-Altamiran has been booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Anyone with any additional information about the case is asked to call San Jose police at (408) 277-4102. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-7867.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultpolicearrestsex crimemanhuntwoman attackedsexually assaultu.s. & worldwoman assaultedSan Jose
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Ford recounts 'laughter' in alleged Kavanaugh sexual attack
WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford full statement
Get help with sexual assault, rape, and abuse
READ: Brett Kavanaugh's statement
More sexual assault
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh, Blasey Ford Senate hearing
WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford full statement
Live updates from Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford Senate hearing
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Body believed to be missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch found in North Carolina
Rare albino dolphin spotted in Monterey Bay
READ: Brett Kavanaugh's statement
CDC urges early flu shots; Estimated 80,000 flu deaths last year in US
Show More
VIDEO: Feinstein says Kavanaugh accusations raise 'real questions of character'
VIDEO: Robbers shoot clerk with BB gun over case of beer
VIDEO: Grassley opens Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford Senate hearing
Alyssa Milano attends Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Trump postpones meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein
More News