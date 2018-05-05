Suspect arrested in string of sexual assaults in Berkeley

An attempted robbery suspect is seen in a surveillance camera image in Berkeley, Calif. on Saturday, April 28, 2018. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. --
A parolee was arrested Thursday on suspicion of several sexual assault offenses that occurred in Berkeley in April, police said Friday.

Alphonso McInnis, a Berkeley resident, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. in the 1900 block of University Avenue and booked into jail for the alleged sexual assaults and for allegedly violating the terms of his parole.

He allegedly grabbed a girl from behind in the 1500 block of Addison Street on April 19, covered her mouth and pressed a gun into her side before walking her into the side yard of a home and sexually assaulting her.

Then in the early morning hours of April 28, he allegedly attacked a University of California at Berkeley student in the vicinity of College Avenue and Channing Way, chasing her to a residence hall and used a handgun in an attempt to push her in between two buildings.

RELATED: UC Berkeley student fights off armed robber, narrowly escapes into dorms

She escaped and fled, according to police, but he allegedly chased her and a second physical struggle ensued at the entrance of Slottman Hall. The victim escaped a second time, and got to safety inside the hall.

The alleged struggle was caught on camera.

Based on the video evidence, investigators suspect that McInnis is responsible for both alleged offenses.

Police are asking anyone who may have additional video evidence of the alleged Addison Street assault to come forward and call the sex crimes detail at (510) 981-5716.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
UC Berkeleyattempted robberycollege studentstudent safetycrimesurveillance videoarrestsexual assaultUC BerkeleyBerkeley
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
UC Berkeley student fights off armed robber, narrowly escapes
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News