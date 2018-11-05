Suspect captured after 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at detox center in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. --
The Marin County Sheriff's Office has captured a suspect in the shooting that killed one person and injured two others at the Helen Vine Recovery Center, a sheriff's sergeant said.

A male suspect was taken into custody Monday afternoon.


A caller told the sheriff's office around 1:30 a.m. that staff members at the center at 291 Smith Ranch Road had been shot, Sgt. Michael Brovelli said. Sheriff's officials said this afternoon the shooting was isolated to the facility itself and no clients were among the injured.

One man was killed and a man and a woman were injured and remain at Marin General Hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

The licensed 26-bed, co-ed detoxification program at the Helen Vine Recovery Center has been part of Buckelew Programs since April 2011. In a statement, Buckelew Programs said its focus in the coming days will be on the safety and well-being of clients and families of those affected.

"We want to thank everyone for their support in this trying time," the statement said.

