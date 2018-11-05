Suspect captured after 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at detox center in San Rafael

@MarinSheriff confirms male suspect in custody after the shooting at Helen Vine Detox Center in San Rafael. Reported 3 staff members shot...two men and one woman. One man deceased. Developing. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/4GsMLaRwpG — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) November 5, 2018

Still a lock-down--Silviera Parkway and Smith Ranch Road in #SanRafael following an early-morning triple shooting at Helen Vine Detox Center. One person confirmed dead. Paucity of new info. Awaiting more from @MarinSheriff #abc7now pic.twitter.com/dlBV0BjDSK — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) November 5, 2018

Our hearts are with the staff,clients and families affected at Helen Vine Recovery Center. We will post updates here as they become available. — Buckelew Programs (@BuckelewProgram) November 5, 2018

Marin County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a triple shooting overnight in San Rafael in the area of the Helen Vine Detox Center. One man is dead, a man and a woman were taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/XqihdqQNbN — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 5, 2018

The Marin County Sheriff's Office has captured a suspect in the shooting that killed one person and injured two others at the Helen Vine Recovery Center, a sheriff's sergeant said.A male suspect was taken into custody Monday afternoon.A caller told the sheriff's office around 1:30 a.m. that staff members at the center at 291 Smith Ranch Road had been shot, Sgt. Michael Brovelli said. Sheriff's officials said this afternoon the shooting was isolated to the facility itself and no clients were among the injured.One man was killed and a man and a woman were injured and remain at Marin General Hospital, according to the sheriff's office.The licensed 26-bed, co-ed detoxification program at the Helen Vine Recovery Center has been part of Buckelew Programs since April 2011. In a statement, Buckelew Programs said its focus in the coming days will be on the safety and well-being of clients and families of those affected."We want to thank everyone for their support in this trying time," the statement said.