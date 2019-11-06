Caught on Camera: Suspect loads belongings into saddleback, rides off with stolen electric bike in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. -- Police in the North Bay are searching for a suspect was caught on surveillance stealing an electrical bicycle.

A woman hauling her belongings in a wagon down a Petaluma street this week apparently found a more convenient mode of transportation when she spotted an electric bike parked in a driveway.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect which showed the woman pulling a green wagon as she walked by a driveway on Kingfish Court.

The surveillance video taken around 3 pm on Saturday afternoon showed the suspect pausing on the sidewalk and walking up the driveway to where the electric bike was parked. After loading the contents of her wagon into the bike's saddlebags, police say she rode away.

A detailed description of the woman was not released. Police describe the stolen bike as a Yuba elMundo electric bicycle with a black and silver battery pack.

The Petaluma Police Department are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows the location of the bicycle to call Officer Stephen Gray at (707) 781-1288.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
petalumacrimecaught on videobicyclesurveillancesurveillance camerainvestigationpolicecaught on camera
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Escaped Monterey Co. Jail inmates arrested, sheriff says
2019 Bay Area Election Results
San Francisco District Attorney race too close to call
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Miniature Shetland pony makes grandmother's day
Public hearings scheduled for next week in Trump impeachment inquiry
Orinda moves forward with ban on some short-term rentals
Show More
WATCH IN 60: DMV data breach, possible plan for PG&E, Pittsburg teacher inspires students
Chris Brown hosting yard sale, posts home address online
AccuWeather forecast: Slightly cooler today
Pittsburg teacher inspires students with Lizzo song
Teen girl killed, teen boy injured in Antioch shooting
More TOP STORIES News