Suspect detained after foot chase near Oracle Arena, brief closure of I-880

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Oakland police have detained a suspect after a foot chase outside of Oracle Arena.
There is no word yet on what lead to the confrontation.
Both directions of I-880 were briefly closed in both directions before the chase. Police have not confirmed it the chase was related to the freeway closure.
A Mercedes has been towed that was near a fence on I-880 close to the arena.
Police have closed 66th Avenue to traffic while they investigate.
