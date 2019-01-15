Suspect detained after foot chase near Oracle Arena, brief closure of I-880

Oakland police have arrested a suspect after a foot chase outside of Oracle Arena. I-880 was briefly closed before the arrest but has since reopened. (KGO-TV)

Oakland police have detained a suspect after a foot chase outside of Oracle Arena.

There is no word yet on what lead to the confrontation.

Both directions of I-880 were briefly closed in both directions before the chase. Police have not confirmed it the chase was related to the freeway closure.

A Mercedes has been towed that was near a fence on I-880 close to the arena.

Police have closed 66th Avenue to traffic while they investigate.

