Suspect dies after allegedly stabbing 2, setting Vacaville house fire

Firefighters and police officers are seen after two people were found stabbed at the scene of a house fire in Vacaville, Calif. on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. (KGO-TV)

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
The man accused of stabbing two women inside a Vacaville house and setting it on fire has died.

Nathaniel Holland, 37, was shot by an officer last night. He later died at the hospital.

It all started before 7 p.m. at a home on Alderwood Drive. When police responded they found the two stabbing victims and a house on fire.

RELATED: Suspect shot after 2 women stabbed in Vacaville house fire

"I hear this loud, what sounded like an explosion and I see children just running out of the house screaming bloody murder. So I get out of my car and walk over to the house and the front door is open and it's just engulfed in flames," said Heather Archibald, witness.

A four-year-old girl was burned in the fire. Police say the stabbing victims are a 16-year-old girl and a 43-year-old woman. Both are expected to be okay.

The stabbing and fire led to an all-out search for Holland. Neighbors were asked to stay in their homes. A K-9 team found Holland in a wooded creek area.

When officers tried to take him into custody, he was shot and later died at the hospital. No officers were injured.
