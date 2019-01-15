Suspect dies after allegedly stabbing 2, setting Vacaville house fire

The man accused of stabbing two women inside a Vacaville house and setting it on fire has died.Nathaniel Holland, 37, was shot by an officer last night. He later died at the hospital.It all started before 7 p.m. at a home on Alderwood Drive. When police responded they found the two stabbing victims and a house on fire."I hear this loud, what sounded like an explosion and I see children just running out of the house screaming bloody murder. So I get out of my car and walk over to the house and the front door is open and it's just engulfed in flames," said Heather Archibald, witness.A four-year-old girl was burned in the fire. Police say the stabbing victims are a 16-year-old girl and a 43-year-old woman. Both are expected to be okay.The stabbing and fire led to an all-out search for Holland. Neighbors were asked to stay in their homes. A K-9 team found Holland in a wooded creek area.When officers tried to take him into custody, he was shot and later died at the hospital. No officers were injured.