Suspect due in court on gun charges related to Orinda Airbnb mass shooting

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of the people arrested in connection with the mass shooting on Halloween in Orinda that killed five people will appear in court.

Domico Dones, 29, faces two gun felony gun charges. Authorities say the investigation is so sensitive they can't say anything specific about his involvement Halloween night. Dones is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He also has a prior felony conviction for second degree robbery in Santa Clara County.

The Mayor of Orinda says it is good to see the investigation is still active.

"We are very pleased that progress continues to be made in this investigation and that two more arrests suggests that that progress continues to be made at this time," said Mayor Inga Miller.

Five people were killed in a rented Airbnb house in Orinda at a Halloween party. Police say two of those who were killed had guns and could have been involved in the shootout. They say it is a very complex case.

The ATF is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads them to the people involved in the shootings.
