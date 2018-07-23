EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3811257" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The godfather of Nia Wilson has asked the African-American community to 'stand down' while police investigate fatal stabbing at MacArthur Station in Oakland.

MacArthur #BART station has reopened following a random double stabbing Sunday, one woman died, another woman badly wounded. Suspect still at large. pic.twitter.com/8OgOkTs6S7 — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) July 23, 2018

Murder suspect identified in MacArthur stabbing. John Cowell is considered dangerous. Please call 911 if spotted. RIP Nia Wilson. We will bring this suspect to justice. Our thoughts are with the family and friends. Details: https://t.co/DEkTJvJnNe pic.twitter.com/igZU2bdel7 — SFBART (@SFBART) July 23, 2018

Police are looking for a suspect they say stabbed two women at the MacArthur BART station Sunday night.Officials say 18-year-old Nia Wilson was killed in the attack, which appears to be a random crime. Her sister was also stabbed, but survived.Police just released an image of a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with the attack. He's been identified as John Cowell.They say that Cowell was seen in surveillance footage removing his clothing in the parking structure next to the station. They say they've recovered what they believe is the murder weapon at an adjacent construction site.BART officials say both women were attacked by a man they did not know while getting off the train at the station.Police say Wilson was killed after being stabbed in the neck. Her sister was badly wounded. The suspect then took off running out of the station."They are searching for a suspect who's described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, heavy build, and short hair. The suspect fled from the train and down into the concourse level of the station and left the station," said BART spokesperson Jim Allison.The woman who survived the attack is listed in stable condition at a hospital.BART says it's reviewing surveillance camera footage of the incident and plans to release images of the suspect. Any witnesses with information are encouraged to call BART police.