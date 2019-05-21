Burglary suspect in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- A male suspect is in critical condition after being shot by Fairfield police early Tuesday morning.Police say the white male, who is in his late 40s, may have tried to break into Convenience Mart, located on Clay Bank Road."Just about every morning, I walk from home to work, and get a soda there," says Dave Pratt. But his usual soda spot is closed following the shooting."My initial reaction was surprise. Feeling a little bit emotionally ill. You hate for people to suffer," says Pratt, adding that this is a safe area.Fairfield police say just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, they responded to an alarm call at the store. Once on scene, they say the found the male suspect, who they say was armed."Officers indicated on the radio that he had gun in his hand, while he was walking around. And that's what they were trying to order to him stop, drop his gun," says Lt. Greg Hurlbut, a spokesperson with Fairfield PD.Hurlbut says the suspect ignored police warnings and walked away, which then tuned into a foot chase for about one block through the commercial center. After a short pursuit, cops fired at the man.Police says it is still too early in the investigation to know if the suspect did in fact have a gun, or if he shot at police.Lieutenant Hurlbut says he doesn't know if a gun was found on the scene where the suspect was shot, again, saying it is still too early in the investigation to answer.The suspect was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.