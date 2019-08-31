texas news

Suspect in custody after 13 people shot in Midland-Odessa, Texas: DPS official

ODESSA, Texas -- One suspect is in custody after 13 people were shot in Midland-Odessa, Texas, on Saturday afternoon, according to an official with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Odessa Police Department said Saturday afternoon that it was looking for at least one suspect who was "driving around Odessa shooting at random people." That suspect had apparently hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck.

Midland Memorial Hospital said it has received six patients, including three in critical condition. There have been no reports of fatalities.

Police initially said that there could be a second suspect in a gold/white small Toyota truck; that possible second suspect's status is not clear.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and local police departments urged residents to avoid major highways in the area, including Interstate 20.



Midland and Odessa are in West Texas, about 20 miles apart. The University of Texas Permian Basin campus in Odessa has gone into lockdown.

President Donald Trump has been briefed and the White House is monitoring the situation, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told ABC News. ATF agents from Dallas and Lubbock are responding to the incident.

Texas state Rep. Brooks Landgraf tweeted: "The tragic situation unfolding in Odessa is serious. Please stay in your homes. I've been in contact with DPS officials, the Speaker and the Governor, and we are working to help in any way possible. In the meantime, please pray for the victims."



ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas newsgun violenceactive shooteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Matthew McConaughey joins Univ. of Texas as film professor
El Paso shooting widower's SUV stolen, wrecked after wife's funeral
Strangers come for miles to mourn El Paso shooting victim
El Paso mayor says Trump called him a 'RINO' in meeting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian path could turn, potentially impact Carolinas
Hazmat situation prompts evacuations at hotel in San Jose, 1 dead
Pleasanton mother says 5-year-old son squeezed through fence, walked off schools campus
Bracing for Hurricane Dorian: PHOTOS
Super Bowl Champion James Jones has field dedicated in his name
10 people arrested tied to commercial burglaries across Bay Area
Videos show Tesla drivers seemingly asleep behind the wheel
Show More
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
Marriott slow to respond to report of room theft
WATCH IN 60: End of Mavericks, Valerie Harper dies, conviction overturned in Kate Steinle killing, changing gig economy
Petaluma police search for 2 men accused of stealing elderly woman's wallet
Mavericks competition future uncertain after host pulls out
More TOP STORIES News