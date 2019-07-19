Assault suspect in custody after overnight standoff in Milpitas

By Jobina Fortson
MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- A standoff with an assault suspect has come to an end at an apartment complex on North Temple Drive and Calaveras Boulevard in Milpitas.

Police said they received a call at 11:30 p.m. Thursday about an assault on a woman at an apartment.

The suspect had a large knife and was considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

A SWAT team came to the scene and the entire apartment building was evacuated.

Flash Bang grenades were used and the suspect was apprehended when police entered the apartment.

Authorities have not said what charges the suspect will face.

The woman has non-life threatening injuries.
