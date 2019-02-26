Suspect at large in deadly Danville shooting found in Illinois, apparently shot himself in the head

Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 7:15PM

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a 76-year-old Danville resident reportedly shot himself in the head Wednesday in Illinois.51-year-old Mark Allan Sypien apparently shot himself as Kane County deputies were moving in, authorities said.Sypien did not die from the wound. He survived and is in life-threatening condition at this time.It happened in unincorporated St. Charles, near Chicago.An arrest warrant on suspicion of murder was issued for Sypien after the shooting Sunday.Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain tells ABC7 News that deputies warned family and neighbors to be on the lookout for Sypien, whose parents live in Illinois.Someone called deputies Wednesday afternoon.With a deputy waiting down the street for backup and sirens blaring, Sypien reportedly got out of his car, walked up to his parent's house, and shot himself in the head.