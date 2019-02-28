homicide investigation

Suspect in deadly Danville shooting found in Illinois, dies after shooting himself in head

EMBED <>More Videos

The man accused of shooting and killing a 76-year-old man in Danville on Sunday, reportedly shot himself in the head Wednesday afternoon in Illinois.

By
Updated an hour ago
DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a 76-year-old man in Danville on Sunday, reportedly shot himself in the head Wednesday afternoon in Illinois.

Authorities confirm Mark Sypien, 51, has died.

ORIGINAL STORY: Danville police identify suspect, victim in fatal shooting

On Wednesday evening, ABC7 News sat down with the victim's family.

"Finally some closure," Nancy Moore said through tears.

Nancy and her family finally got the news they've waited days to hear. Authorities located the man, suspected of shooting and killing her husband, John Moore of Danville.



"It was just like God, thank God," she said.

Moore was gunned down Sunday, outside an office building he owned on Fostoria Way in Danville. Three days later, and more than 2,100 miles away, Sypien pulled up to his parents' house in unincorporated St. Charles, near Chicago, Illinois.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office says Sypien shot himself in the head after he realized deputies were moving in. He didn't immediately die from the wound. Sypien died hours later.

"I'm just happy that he's no longer walking this earth and stalking anybody else," John Moore's sister-in-law, Patti Rinetti told ABC7 News. "And that we're all safe."

Safety the family said was questioned because of the hostile past between Sypien and the Moore family. Without elaborating, the family said they had a restraining order against Sypien.

"Lots of people were frightened of him," Rinetti said.

"He has caused so much harm to us," Nancy Moore said about Sypien. "Especially to John's family."

Nancy and John had been married for 25 years. She explained John was fixing up an RV, preparing for an upcoming trip. In a few weeks, the couple had plans to travel to Walker River Resort. They recently purchased the RV and were eventually planning to meet a few friends on the trip.

"Again, another dream just shot," Nancy told ABC7 News.

Rinetti added, "It's just a really hard thing to deal with. We wake up every morning and realize he's no longer here."

The news of Sypien's death is finally allowing Moore's friends and family to begin their healing process. Though many admit doing so will be tough.

"People talk about closure, there will never be closure in my eyes," John's neighbor and close friend, Don Collopy told ABC7 News.

Moore's family and friends are hosting a candlelight vigil on Thursday, February 28, to honor Moore. The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Crow Canyon Medical Center at 1320 El Capitan Drive.

"I appreciate it all," Nancy Moore said about the support from family and the community. "It's just not going to bring him back."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
danvilleillinoissafetycrimedanvillehomicide investigationhomicideshootingdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Danville police identify suspect, victim in fatal shooting
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Family believes murders sparked by cult influences
Danville police identify suspect, victim in fatal shooting
OC couple hired PI to monitor son now accused of killing them
Key witness says Colorado man fatally beat fianceé with bat
TOP STORIES
PG&E planned in 2013 to fix power line that may have started Camp Fire
Updated 3 hours ago
SF public defender Adachi remembered as a warrior for poor, minority communities
Updated an hour ago
Catastrophic flooding makes Guerneville in an island
Updated an hour ago
Napa River pushes past flood stage
Flood waters surround community of Monte Rio, submerging roads
Updated an hour ago
How common are Atmospheric Rivers?
Trump, Kim do not reach agreement at Vietnam summit
Updated an hour ago
Show More
VIDEO: SKY7 over flooding in North Bay
VIDEO: Cars, people stranded by rising waters from Russian River
Flood victims forced to move into shelters after mandatory evacuations issued
Oakland teacher strike moves into fifth day
Updated 3 hours ago
NTSB releases preliminary report on gas line explosion in San Francisco
More TOP STORIES News