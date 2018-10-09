Suspect in handcuffs allegedly steals police car in San Jose

San Jose police are searching for a 40-year-old suspect who is accused of stealing an officer's patrol car while in custody. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE (KGO) --
San Jose police are searching for a 40-year-old suspect accused of stealing an officer's patrol car - while in custody.

Police released a photo of Andrew Trujillo.

Andrew Trujillo



Police say Trujillo was handcuffed in the back caged area of a patrol car when he somehow escaped and drove off in the police car, Tuesday morning.

Officers eventually found the stolen police car in Hayward on Clawiter Road near West Winton Avenue, but no signs of Trujillo.



The police car's weapons are accounted for.

Trujillo was last seen wearing an orange "Campbell Towing" shirt with reflective stripes, blue jeans and grey shoes.

Police say they were initially questioning Trujillo in connection to a possible stolen semi-truck incident on Hoger Way in San Jose.

If you see Trujillo call San Jose police right away.

