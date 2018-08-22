Suspect in murder of Mollie Tibbetts expected in court today

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KGO) --The suspect in the disappearance and murder of an Iowa college student with Bay Area roots is expected in court today. Police say 24-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera confessed to the murder of Mollie Tibbetts.
Rivera said he followed Tibbets in his car while she was jogging, got out and ran beside her. After Tibbets told him she would call police Rivera said he panicked, got mad and then blacked out the next thing he recalls is finding an earpiece from headphones in his lap and realizing that Tibbetts was in his trunk. Rivera also remembered leaving her in a cornfield
Rivera is also an undocumented immigrant, something President Trump touched on during a rally in West Virginia.
"You heard about today with the illegal alien coming in very sadly from Mexico. And you saw what happened to that incredible beautiful young woman. Should have never happened," said President Trump.
The 20-year-old Tibbets, who had been missing since mid-July, was found buried under corn stalks.
An autopsy is scheduled to take place for Tibbetts later today.
