Suspect in Sacramento shooting arrested in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a multiple shooting in south Sacramento. The suspect is the roommate of his three victims.SKY7 was over Antioch where he was taken into custody on Friday afternoon.It began at 5:30 a.m. when one of the victims called police to say his roommate shot him and that he was wearing body armor and was possibly armed with multiple firearms.Deputies found three gunshot victims at the residence.One had life-threatening injuries.Sacramento Sheriff's deputies say the suspect is 25-year-old Trey Devaughn Hallman.