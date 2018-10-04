FLORENCE, S.C. --A police officer was killed and six of his fellow officers were wounded when an elderly man began shooting at deputies who came to serve a search warrant, barricading himself in his home with four foster children and spraying bullets across his upscale suburban neighborhood.
After a two-hour standoff Wednesday, the shooter finally released the children as he was taken into custody.
On Thursday morning, authorities identified the suspect as 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins.
Hopkins, a disabled Vietnam veteran and disbarred lawyer, has faced several charges in recent years, starting with a 2014 count of disorderly conduct.
According to the Associated Press, Hopkins posted on social media about being a competitive marksman and taking his children shooting with him.
Images captured from Frederick Hopkins' Facebook show comments he made in 2014 talking about taking his 12-year-old to a shooting range and firing an M-14 rifle "set up exactly like one I used in Viet Nam in 69-70."
"I just love the smell of gunpowder in the mornin's," he wrote in the post to commemorate his 70th birthday. The post also says he had been "shooting competitively since 1984 and lovin' it."
Other posts, from 2016, show images of rifles and say he was the "South Carolina 3-Gun Silhouette Champion for 2011."
Florence County Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby said Hopkins has hospitalized with a head injury and was unable to speak with officers.
"Officers went there unknowing the firepower the suspect had," Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said at a news conference. "Fire was being shot all over. The way this suspect was positioned, his view of fire was several hundred yards. So he had an advantage. The officers couldn't get to the ones who were down."
The killed officer was identified as 52-year-old Terrence Carraway, of Darlington. He had just been honored for his 30 years of service with the Florence Police Department.
Kirby also said that the search warrant involved an accusation that a 27-year-old person at the home sexually assaulted a foster child who lives in the home. Three Florence County deputies had come to serve the warrant around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Boone said.
After the incident, President Donald Trump tweeted his "thoughts and prayers."
The governor of South Carolina also voiced his condolences.
"This is simply devastating news from Florence," Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted. "The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real."
Thom Berry, spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division, said the agency had sent crime scene technicians to assist officials in Florence but at this time had not been requested to help with any investigation.