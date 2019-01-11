EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5054764" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 21-year-old Wis. man has been jailed on charges of kidnapping Jayme Closs and murdering her parents.

A 21-year-old man is jailed in the deaths of a Wisconsin couple he killed because he wanted to kidnap their teenage daughter, investigators said Friday, a day after the girl approached a stranger along a rural road saying she'd been abducted in October and held against her will.Jake Thomas Patterson was taken into custody shortly after 13-year-old Jayme Closs sought help from a woman walking her dog in a rural, heavily wooded neighborhood near the small town of Gordon, about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) north of Barron. Jayme disappeared from her family's Barron home when her parents were killed Oct. 15.Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said during a news conference Friday that Jayme was taken against her will. He said investigators believe Patterson killed Jayme's parents because he wanted to abduct her, and that Patterson "planned his actions and took many steps to hide his identity."Fitzgerald said investigators believe the girl was "the only target" but don't believe Patterson had any contact with the family. Douglas County Sheriff Thomas Dalbec said Patterson was jailed on kidnapping and homicide charges.The woman who first spotted Jayme on Thursday, Jeanne Nutter, said she was walking her dog along a rural road when a disheveled teenage girl called out to her for help and quickly grabbed her. Only then did Jayme reveal her name.Nutter said Jayme told her she had walked away from a cabin where she'd been held captive, a cabin not far from Nutter's home."I was terrified, but I didn't want to show her that," Nutter, a social worker who spent years working in child protection, told The Associated Press on Friday. "She just yelled please help me I don't know where I am. I'm lost."Nutter said she didn't want to bring Jayme to her nearby home because it was too close to where she'd been found, and she didn't want them to be alone. She said: "My only thought was to get her to a safe place."The two went elsewhere in the neighborhood, to the home of Peter and Kristin Kasinskas. Jayme was skinny and dirty, wearing shoes too big for her feet, but appeared outwardly OK, the neighbors said."I honestly still think I'm dreaming right now. It was like I was seeing a ghost," Peter Kasinskas told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "My jaw just went to the floor."Fitzgerald said Closs was taken to a hospital but has since been medically cleared and released. She was not being interviewed by law enforcement, the sheriff said.Jayme went missing after police discovered someone had broken into the family's home outside Barron and fatally shot her parents, James and Denise Closs. Jayme was nowhere to be found. The Barron County Sheriff's Department said the girl had likely been abducted.Detectives pursued thousands of tips, watched dozens of surveillance videos and conducted numerous searches in the effort to find Jayme. Some tips led officials to recruit 2,000 volunteers for a massive ground search on Oct. 23, but it yielded no clues.Fitzgerald said in November that he kept similar cases in the back of his mind as he worked to find Jayme, including the abduction of Elizabeth Smart, who was 14 when she was taken from her Salt Lake City home in 2002. Smart was rescued nine months later with the help of two witnesses who recognized her abductors from an "America's Most Wanted" episode."I have a gut feeling she's (Jayme's) still alive," Fitzgerald said at the time.On Friday, Smart posted on her Instagram account that it was a "miracle" Jayme had been found alive. Smart said the girl's family should be given "space and privacy on their road to finding a new sense of normal and moving forward.""Whatever other details may surface, the most important will still remain that she is alive," Smart said.During the 20 minutes Jayme was in their home, Peter and Kristin Kasinskas said they tried to make her feel more comfortable. They offered her water and food, but she declined both. Jayme was quiet, her emotions "pretty flat," Peter Kasinskas said.Jayme told the couple she didn't know where she was or anything about Gordon, a town home to about 644 people in a heavily forested region where logging in the top industry. From what she told them, they believed she was there for most of her disappearance.The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed on its website that Jayme was found in the town at 4:43 p.m. Thursday, and that a suspect was taken into custody 11 minutes later.A neighbor says she and her husband had problems years ago with the man suspected of kidnapping a Wisconsin teenager and killing her parents. Investigators say Jayme escaped from a cabin in the town of Gordon where Patterson was holding her Thursday.Daphne Ronning told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Patterson's parents moved to Gordon about 15 years ago.She says the parents later moved away but Patterson and his brother continued to use the home. She says she and her husband once caught them siphoning gas. She says her husband spoke with them and they didn't have any further problems.Ronning says she didn't know Patterson was living in the house and hadn't seen Jayme around.Jayme's grandfather, Robert Naiberg, told the AP on Friday that he'd been praying for months for the call he received Thursday about his granddaughter being found alive.Naiberg said his daughter called him with the news, saying Jayme reported having been held by "a guy in the woods" but was able to escape.Sue Allard, Jayme's aunt, told the Star Tribune that she could barely express her joy after learning the news Thursday night."Praise the Lord," Allard said between sobs. "It's the news we've been waiting on for three months. I can't wait to get my arms around her. I just can't wait."