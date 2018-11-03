Suspect killed in Danville officer-involved shooting

Police in Danville are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting.Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person just after 11 a.m. Saturday near Cottage Lane and Laurel Drive. The suspect vehicle fled when officers arrived, leading police on a chase. Police say the suspect tried to run over an officer, who then fired his weapon at the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Front Street and Diablo Road.Police say the suspect was injured in the shooting and was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The suspect has not been identified.The officer suffered a minor injury in the incident.The Danville Police Department is investigating the incident with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office and the district attorney.