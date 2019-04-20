Suspect killed in Fremont officer-involved shooting after 'ambush attack'

The scene this aft. outside Washington Hospital in Fremont last night police shot and killed a man accused of ambushing an officer. Investigators trying to figure out why. pic.twitter.com/LaqlCyz6v5 — Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) April 19, 2019

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Three Fremont officers were involved in a deadly shooting late Thursday night after they say a gunman ambushed one of the officers.It happened in front of Washington Hospital around 11 p.m."Suspect has stopped moving but the firearm is under his right arm, underneath his body. So we are going to have to hold here for a few minutes," said a comment on the police radio. That marked the final moments of the suspect's life.Police say just before 11 p.m., an officer was behind the wheel of his cruiser on Civic Center Drive, south of Mowry Avenue."He was actually driving to the police station, minding his own business," said Fremont Police Captain Fred Bobbit. He says that's when the suspect approached and opened fire."The suspect was armed with a firearm, shot at our officer, struck his vehicle," he said.Bobbitt said the officer was not hit, but made a U-turn, stopped and pulled out his patrol rifle and fired on the suspect, knocking him down, and forcing him to drop the gun on the ground."And when two additional officers arrived to assist the initial officer, the suspect then, while on the ground, crawled and grabbed his gun, pointed it at our two officers, who then engaged and struck him," Bobbitt said.Even though the Washington Hospital ER was just feet away, the suspect was not taken there for treatment. When asked about it, Capt. Bobbitt responded, "It's hard to try to save someone that has just tried to take your life."The suspect's identity has not been released. Police say they will release that information and bodycam video in an effort to be transparent. But Captain Bobbitt says this shooting was justified."It is clear that our lone officer whose vehicle was struck by gunfire very well could have been not just injured, but killed."The suspect had a handgun, police say, and fired several shots. The officers who fired back at him all had patrol rifles.The investigation by the department is underway and the three officers will be put on leave while the investigation continues.