Hayward teen girl found safe after AMBER Alert; Suspect detained

The suspect in a statewide AMBER Alert involving a kidnapped teenager has been located and detained, but the missing girl has not yet been found.

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
A teen girl the Alameda County Sheriff's Office says was kidnapped from Hayward has been found safe at the Pleasant Hill BART station Tuesday evening, according to officials.

The sheriff's department says 16-year-old Isabelle Epps was abducted by a man named Antonio Aguilarelizarrag around 2 p.m. in Hayward.

Pittsburg police located Aguilarelizarrag and his vehicle and detained him.

