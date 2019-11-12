stabbing

Suspect named by police in fatal Popeyes stabbing over chicken sandwich

Police have named a suspect in a fatal stabbing at a Maryland Popeyes.

Prince George's County Police Department said they're looking 30-year-old Ricoh McClain, reported CNN.

He's facing charges including, first degree murder and second degree murder, and there is a warrant out for his arrest.

28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis was killed on November 4 outside of the fast food restaurant.

Police said he apparently cut a line for the restaurant's re-released chicken sandwich and argued with another man who confronted him.
