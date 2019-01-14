Suspect shot after 2 women stabbed in Vacaville house fire

Police have not confirmed what happened here yet, but there are several officers, an ambulance and fire truck off of Mason Street right now. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/tQhnxVZskw — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 15, 2019

#BREAKING possible suspect sighting! Police have blocked off roadways and are searching behind Mason Street for 37 y/o Nathaniel Holland @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/j734MgrdFm — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 15, 2019

Vacaville PD are looking for this man, 37 y/o Nathaniel Holland. They believe he stabbed two women. The women are in stable condition @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/4wfDS8skjj — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 15, 2019

Witness says a neighbor across the street ran into the burning home and got a child trapped inside out safely @abc7newsbayarea — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 15, 2019

I talked with a witness who tells me she heard a loud boom and children screaming, then walked towards the home on Alderwood and saw a woman on the ground stabbed and flames coming out of the home. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/E4YnkDzCgM — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 15, 2019

Here’s a look at the scene on Alderwood Way @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/9M0eFmtdkE — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 15, 2019

Vacaville Fire Dept. confirms they’ve treated and transported two stabbing victims, one burn victim, and are working the house fire @abc7newsbayarea — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 15, 2019

#BREAKING Vacaville PD are on the scene of a reported stabbing and structure fire. We’re working to learn more now... @abc7newsbayarea — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 15, 2019

Police in Vacaville say a suspect was shot and a K-9 officer was injured after two women were found stabbed when firefighters and police responded to a house fire.The Vacaville Fire Department treated two stabbing victims and a burn victim who were transported to a hospital in the area.Firefighters eventually contained the fire at the single story home.A witness told ABC7 News she heard a loud boom, followed by children screaming. She then walked towards the home on Alderwood and saw a woman on the ground stabbed and flames coming out of the home. The witness also said a neighbor who lives across the street from the home ran in to save a trapped child.Police say they were looking for 37-year-old Nathaniel Holland, who they believe stabbed the two female victims. The women are in stable condition.Police received a tip about an individual matching Holland's description. When they contacted Holland, a police K-9 was injured and shots were fired. Both the K-9 and the suspect were transported to a local hospital, and their injuries are unknown.Some areas around Mason Street and Depot Street were closed while officers investigate, and would likely be closed through the night.Officials say they aren't sure if the stabbing or the fire occurred first.