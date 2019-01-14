Suspect shot after 2 women stabbed in Vacaville house fire

Police in Vacaville are searching for a suspect after two women were found stabbed when firefighters and police responded to a house fire. (KGO-TV)

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Police in Vacaville say a suspect was shot and a K-9 officer was injured after two women were found stabbed when firefighters and police responded to a house fire.

The Vacaville Fire Department treated two stabbing victims and a burn victim who were transported to a hospital in the area.

Firefighters eventually contained the fire at the single story home.

A witness told ABC7 News she heard a loud boom, followed by children screaming. She then walked towards the home on Alderwood and saw a woman on the ground stabbed and flames coming out of the home. The witness also said a neighbor who lives across the street from the home ran in to save a trapped child.

Police say they were looking for 37-year-old Nathaniel Holland, who they believe stabbed the two female victims. The women are in stable condition.

Police received a tip about an individual matching Holland's description. When they contacted Holland, a police K-9 was injured and shots were fired. Both the K-9 and the suspect were transported to a local hospital, and their injuries are unknown.

Some areas around Mason Street and Depot Street were closed while officers investigate, and would likely be closed through the night.

Officials say they aren't sure if the stabbing or the fire occurred first.
