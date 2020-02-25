Suspect wanted for deadly hit-and-run of Castro Valley girl surrenders to police

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspect who was wanted for a deadly hit-and-run of 12-year-old Castro Valley girl has surrendered to authorities, the CHP said.

The girl who was killed has been identified as Lana Carlos. She was a student at Creekside Middle School.

The CHP said the suspect, identified as Hayward resident Joshua Byrne, was accompanied by his lawyer and did not answer any questions when he turned himself in. He has been booked on felony hit-and-run charges.

The crash happened Monday afternoon in Castro Valley at the intersection of Crow Canyon Road and Manter Road.

"We determined, it was a 12-year-old girl walking with her sister, struck by a black Ford F-150 pick up truck, the truck fled the scene," said CHP Officer Gabe Walters.

Image of vehicle California Highway Patrol officers are looking for connected to a fatal hit and run in Castro Valley on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

Image of vehicle California Highway Patrol officers are looking for connected to a fatal hit and run in Castro Valley on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.


A neighbors security camera captured an image of the suspect's truck moments before the accident. That neighbor provided police with pictures and video of the truck.

RELATED: Suspected drunk driver arrested after 2-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash in Fairfield

Witnesses told investigators the truck was headed west on Manter, then turned left onto Crow Canyon where the girl was struck.

"He stopped, looked back then took off," said Walters.

The CHP is still investigating the cause but do not think speed was a factor.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
castro valleyhit and runfatal crashperson struckperson killedhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A Day On BART 2020: What riding the trains is really like
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
VIDEO: Elderly Asian man attacked while collecting cans in San Francisco
EXCLUSIVE: Oprah talks to ABC7 about 2020 Vision Tour, bringing people together
Without Warning: Smoke detector issues rampant at Bay Area public housing complexes
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
AccuWeather forecast: Laissez les bon temps rouler!
Show More
BART station agent worked 361 days in 2018, made over $100K in OT
Fired Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick breaks silence
WATCH IN 60: Deadly hit-and-run, people rammed by car in SF
Weinstein hospitalized with chest pains ahead of jail transfer
Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91
More TOP STORIES News