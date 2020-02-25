Suspect wanted for deadly hit-and-run of Castro Valley girl surrenders to police

Image of vehicle California Highway Patrol officers are looking for connected to a fatal hit and run in Castro Valley on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspect who was wanted for a deadly hit-and-run of 12-year-old Castro Valley girl has surrendered to authorities, the CHP said.The girl who was killed has been identified as Lana Carlos. She was a student at Creekside Middle School.The CHP said the suspect, identified as Hayward resident Joshua Byrne, was accompanied by his lawyer and did not answer any questions when he turned himself in. He has been booked on felony hit-and-run charges.The crash happened Monday afternoon in Castro Valley at the intersection of Crow Canyon Road and Manter Road."We determined, it was a 12-year-old girl walking with her sister, struck by a black Ford F-150 pick up truck, the truck fled the scene," said CHP Officer Gabe Walters.A neighbors security camera captured an image of the suspect's truck moments before the accident. That neighbor provided police with pictures and video of the truck.Witnesses told investigators the truck was headed west on Manter, then turned left onto Crow Canyon where the girl was struck."He stopped, looked back then took off," said Walters.The CHP is still investigating the cause but do not think speed was a factor.