Suspect taken to hospital after hours-long standoff in San Jose

Evacuations underway in area of Barrow Ct. & Barberry Ln. #sanjose. Heavy police response at King & Barberry. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/33UcOcGFSq — David Louie (@abc7david) November 23, 2018

Child & 2 adults escorted by officer from scene of intense police activity on Barberry Ln. at King Rd. #SanJose #abc7now pic.twitter.com/hYmJY0SfVi — David Louie (@abc7david) November 23, 2018

#SanJose police Merge (SWAT) unit on scene at Barrow Ct. & Barberry Ln. Witness says officers have guns drawn. No official word yet on nature of incident. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/F143zW7n9i — David Louie (@abc7david) November 23, 2018

A man police say shot at officers has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an hours-long standoff.Around 10:37 a.m. police responded to reports of a gunman in the 2800 block of Barrow Ct.The person who called told police their family member had a handgun inside the home.Police say the gunman shot at arriving officers, and at least one officer returned fire possibly injuring the suspect. At that point the suspect barricaded himself inside the home, according to police.SWAT teams were also called to the scene.A child and two adults were seen being escorted from the area as evacuations were ordered.Family members told police no one else was inside the home.No officers were injured in the incident.It's unclear if officers convinced the man to give up, or if they got to him by other means.The San Jose Police Chief is planning to give more details on what happened on Monday.