Suspect throws baby in car seat to the ground, blames laced marijuana

EDMOND, Okla. (KGO) -- The family of a little boy who was thrown to the ground while in his car seat says they forgive the teenager who did it.

Jenzen, 1, suffered just minor scratches.

The incident on May 24 in Edmond, Okla. was caught on a surveillance camera.

Dusti Counts was putting groceries in her car when the teenager walked up and slammed the car seat, with Jenzen inside, to the ground.

Jenzen was protected by the car seat.

The suspect, 17, was later detained by police. He told them he had smoked marijuana that was laced with another drug.

Jenzen's father, James Counts, wrote on Facebook that he and his wife are praying for the suspect. "It's frightening what drugs can do and how one bad day could ruin someone's life or worse, take the life of an innocent child," Counts said.

Counts also thanked the Edmond Police Department and everyone who has reached out and shown support to his family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomamarijuanaarrestoklahomachild injuredbabypolicedrugssurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News