Suspect who allegedly stole San Jose police car while in handcuffs re-arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

San Jose police are searching for a 40-year-old suspect who is accused of stealing an officer's patrol car while in custody. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A 40-year-old suspect who is accused of stealing an officer's patrol car while in custody has been re-arrested.


Police released a photo of Andrew Trujillo.

Andrew Trujillo



Trujillo was arrested Tuesday morning after being found inside the cab of a stolen semi-truck on Holger Way in San Jose.

Police say Trujillo was handcuffed in the back caged area of a patrol car when he somehow escaped and drove off in the police car, Tuesday morning.

Officers eventually found the stolen police car in Hayward on Clawiter Road near West Winton Avenue, but no signs of Trujillo.


The police car's weapons are accounted for.

Police say they were initially questioning Trujillo in connection to a possible stolen semi-truck incident on Hoger Way in San Jose.

Trujillo was last seen wearing an orange "Campbell Towing" shirt with reflective stripes, blue jeans and grey shoes. Police say he had changed clothes to alter his appearance when he was taken into custody in another stolen semi-truck in Hayward.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
CHPSJPDhigh-speed chasepolice chaseSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Napa Co. tests new alert system, doesn't go as planned
PHOTOS: American Music Awards red carpet fashion
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Muni driver who crashed in SF building last month dies
Legendary SF Mexican bakery, La Victoria, to close
Santa Rosa fire survivor gets another surprise from Harlem Globetrotter
Campaign mailer spurs debate between Proposition 6 opponents
Tubbs Fire anniversary remembered in Santa Rosa
Show More
Healdsburg police searching for thief who snatched 1,000-pound hammer
Here are your 2018 AMA nominees
Bode and Morgan Miller welcome new baby after daughter's tragic drowning
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
Krispy Kreme releases new Halloween-themed doughnuts
More News