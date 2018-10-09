Suspect who allegedly stole San Jose police car while in handcuffs re-arrested

#BREAKING: Andrew Trujillo has been found and arrested by police. More details to come. We're live at 5pm on @abc7newsbayarea. #SanJose — Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) October 9, 2018

Andrew Trujillo

#Breaking- The man wanted for stealing a San Jose Police car this morning, Andrew Trujillo, was arrested a short time ago in Hayward while in a stolen semi-truck. pic.twitter.com/rmPBijBVQw — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) October 9, 2018

A 40-year-old suspect who is accused of stealing an officer's patrol car while in custody has been re-arrested.Police released a photo of Andrew Trujillo.Trujillo was arrested Tuesday morning after being found inside the cab of a stolen semi-truck on Holger Way in San Jose.Police say Trujillo was handcuffed in the back caged area of a patrol car when he somehow escaped and drove off in the police car, Tuesday morning.Officers eventually found the stolen police car in Hayward on Clawiter Road near West Winton Avenue, but no signs of Trujillo.The police car's weapons are accounted for.Police say they were initially questioning Trujillo in connection to a possible stolen semi-truck incident on Hoger Way in San Jose.Trujillo was last seen wearing an orange "Campbell Towing" shirt with reflective stripes, blue jeans and grey shoes. Police say he had changed clothes to alter his appearance when he was taken into custody in another stolen semi-truck in Hayward.