Suspected Golden State Killer to be arraigned on 13 new charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --The suspect in the Golden State Killer case is due back in Sacramento Superior Court.
RELATED: Golden State Killer case to be tried in Sacramento County
Seventy-two-year-old Joseph DeAngelo is scheduled to be arraigned on 13 new charges in the now-consolidated case.
On Tuesday, prosecutors filed new allegations tied to sexual assault cases in Sacramento and Contra Costa counties.
TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade
Those charges are now combined with the 13 murder charges already filed in Santa Barbara, Orange, Ventura, Tulare and Sacramento counties.
Orange County's DA says more charges should come.
DeAngelo will be prosecuted in Sacramento County but officials say it could take years.
Laura Anthony will have more on the arraignment starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News. You can follow her on Twitter here.
ABC7 PRESENTS: Chasing the Golden State Killer
Click here for more stories on the Golden State Killer case.
GOLDEN STATE KILLER: RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS
- PARALLEL PATHS: Tracking Joseph James DeAngelo and the Golden State Killer
- WHO IS HE: The life and history Joseph DeAngelo, the alleged Golden State Killer
- 'I hate you Bonnie' Golden State Killer's rage could have been linked to ex
- Local sleuths, inspired by crime writer, aimed to solve Golden State Killer case
- TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade
- WHO IS HE: The life and history of the 'Golden State Killer'
- Local sleuths, inspired by crime writer, aimed to solve 'Golden State Killer' case
- 'I hate you Bonnie' Golden State Killer's rage could have been linked to ex
- Former Irvine mom speaks out 32 years after daughter was murdered by 'Golden State Killer'
- Report: Suspected 'Golden State Killer' may have had an accomplice
- 'Golden State Killer' suspect once planned to kill ex-police chief who fired him
- Judge rules more evidence may be collected in 'Golden State Killer' case
- VIDEO: What we know about suspected 'Golden State Killer'
- 'Horrific man:' Suspected 'Golden State Killer' begins court proceedings
- 'Golden State Killers' past and present in Sacramento jars neighbors
- Suspected 'Golden State Killer' appears in Sacramento County Court for 1st time
- Visalia detective came face to face with 'Visalia Ransacker' serial killer in 1975
- Daughter of 'Golden State Killer' victim speaks out
- Visalia Ransacker's victim speaks out for the very first time
- Forensic psychologist examines mind of accused 'Golden State Killer'
- FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' terrorizes Concord in 1978
- FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' investigation moves to Walnut Creek in 1979
- 'Golden State Killer's' past, present in Sacramento jars neighbors
- Suspected 'Golden State Killer' arrested in Northern California