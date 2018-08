Suspected Golden State Killer to be arraigned on 13 new charges

EMBED >More News Videos The first crime committed by the East Area Rapist occurred in mid-1976 in the Sacramento area. Over the next decade, more than 45 women were raped and 12 people were murdered by the man later called the Golden State Killer.

ABC7 PRESENTS: 'Chasing the Golden State Killer' (1 of 3) ABC7 Presents: Chasing the Golden State Killer | Part I The case of the "Golden State Killer," also known as the "East Area Rapist," started with a serial rapist and became a 40-year manhunt for a murderer that spanned 500 miles. ABC7 took a look back on decades of terror and torment, and combed through the ABC7 archives to document the footprint of a predator.

The suspect in the Golden State Killer case is due back in Sacramento Superior Court.Seventy-two-year-old Joseph DeAngelo is scheduled to be arraigned on 13 new charges in the now-consolidated case.On Tuesday, prosecutors filed new allegations tied to sexual assault cases in Sacramento and Contra Costa counties.Those charges are now combined with the 13 murder charges already filed in Santa Barbara, Orange, Ventura, Tulare and Sacramento counties.Orange County's DA says more charges should come.DeAngelo will be prosecuted in Sacramento County but officials say it could take years.