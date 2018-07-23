Suspected killer of Nia Wilson arrested for MacArthur BART stabbing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3813661" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> John Cowell is accused of killing 18-year-old Nia Wilson and injuring her sister Letifah Wilson at MacArthur BART. He was arrested Monday afternoon at a different BART station in Pleasant Hill.

Here's everything we know about the attack that claimed the life of 18-year-old Nia Wilson.

CONTINUING COVERAGE ON DEADLY BART STABBING:

The suspect in the double stabbing at MacArthur BART that left one sister dead and another injured is now in police custody. Officers say they followed up on tips from the public and found him on an Antioch-bound train.BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas held a media availability at Rockridge Station. He says the arrest was uneventful and that the suspect was taken into custody without incident.A BART rider on an Antioch-bound train captured the arrest of 27-year-old John Cowell on her cellphone camera. Officers had intercepted the train at the Pleasant Hill BART station after getting tips from the public. The man, wanted for Sunday night's double stabbing, had been at large for nearly 21 hours."They asked him what his name was. He was truthful with the officers in terms of his name and they asked him for identification and he did provide a California identification," said Rojas.The arrest comes as a huge relief for the Bay Area, where the random attack has triggered outrage and protest.Police say Cowell pulled a knife on sisters Nia and Letifah Wilson on the platform of the MacArthur Station just before 9:45 p.m. Sunday night. Nia, 18, died from her stab wounds."I don't know what it was but he was just always kind of a problem," said neighbor Carol Kincaid.She has known Cowell since he was a child. She says he's lived in and out of this Concord home and over the years has been in trouble with the law. In fact, according to our media partners at the East Bay Times, Cowell has an extensive criminal record.Kaiser Medical in Richmond filed a restraining order against him after he was accused of threatening to kill an employee in 2016.Then he was sentenced to prison for robbery and after serving two years, was out on parole four months ago.As to what led to Sunday night's stabbing, police still don't have a motive."We haven't connected him to any type of radical group or white supremacist group or anything like that," Rojas added.