MASS SHOOTING

Suspected Madden shooter David Katz may have 'snapped' after losing event in tournament

Officials say that the man who opened fire at a gaming tournament in Jacksonville, Florida was 24-year-old David Katz, an avid Madden player who has participated in several tournaments before he opened fire on fellow gamers competing in the EA Sports Madden NFL 19 tournament at GLHF Game Bar at the Jacksonville Landing. (AP)

by Tess Stevens
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --
Officials say that the man they believe opened fire at a gaming tournament in Jacksonville, Florida was 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore, an avid Madden player who has participated in several tournaments before he opened fire on fellow gamers competing in the EA Sports Madden NFL '19 tournament at GLHF Game Bar at the Jacksonville Landing.

Although no official motive has been released by the police, several tweets from those who were at the tournament say that Katz was disgruntled after losing a match and opened fire. Police say he used one handgun.

Several online gamers say Katz was known as "RavensChamp" and "Bread" on e-sports circuits and is no stranger to professional tournaments. Video surfaced on YouTube of someone named David Katz playing in a tournament in March.

According to WOKV News correspondent, Ryan Nelson, two competitors beat Katz during the weekend tournament and reported strange behavior, saying he seemingly "snapped" after an intense match.


Madden's e-sports community has a long history of being an intense battleground where players challenge each other as if they were playing on the football fields themselves. The $4 billion gaming franchise is home to some of the world's biggest gaming tournaments.

The grand prize for the Jacksonville tournament is $25,000.

The intensity of games can often be inspired by national rankings, endorsements, cash prizes, and more.

E-sports are becoming more and more popular by the year, with professional teams even branching out to form gaming wings of their organizations.

This makes tournaments, like the one held at Jacksonville Landing, huge events with sponsors, spectating opportunities and color commentators.

Several pro gamers reached out on Twitter to offer their condolences and thoughts to all involved.

Pro gamer Drini Gjoka's representative told TMZ that he was playing in the tournament and was grazed by a buillet when Katz opened fire. He tweeted:

Ninja, a pro-gamer, who leaped to fame by streaming his journey through Fortnite on popular social media platform Twitch, said "My heart goes out to the family, friends, and people affected by the Madden shooting today. Evil times we live in, just need to outshine that evil with positivity. Love you all."


Redwood City, Calif.-based EA Sports issued a statement saying, "The tragic situation that occurred Sunday in Jacksonville was a senseless act of violence that we strongly condemn. Our most heartfelt sympathies go out to the families of the victims whose lives were taken today and those who were injured.

All of us at Electronic Arts are devastated by this horrific event, and we also join the community in thanking the first responders who were quickly on the scene.

Our focus right now is on those affected, and supporting law enforcement as they continue their investigation into this crime."

Sunday's tournament was the first event of the season.
